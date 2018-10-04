‘Runaways’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Marvel and Hulu have released the first teaser for Runaways Season Two.

The new season will pick up where the last season left off, the with the children of PRIDE finally living up to the show’s title and running away from their parents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike the first season, all 13 episodes of Runaways Season Two will be released all at once for Marvel fans’ binging pleasures.

Here’s the synopsis for Runaways Season Two:

“The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, they’re stuck with each other. And it’s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonah… Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.”

Showrunners Josh Schwartz and Samantha Savage have previously teased some connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in the show’s second season.

“We’ll have a reference, late in the season, that will probably be our first real breadcrumb that connects us to the MCU in some way,” Savage said.

They also teased bringing more material from the original Runaways comic into the TV series.

“Sure, well here we are at the Hostel. You notice we have our bat cave so that’s awesome,” he said. “There’s some characters who appear in the book who will be appearing this season in the show and we’re very excited about, which I assume we cannot talk about at all.”

“They’re really popular, exciting characters,” added Savage.

Fans are still hoping to see a crossover between Runaways and fellow Marvel series Cloak and Dagger, a crossover rooted in comics continuity. Cloak and Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski would like to that too.

“I hope so. I mean it was really important for the first season to really establish Tandy and Tyrone, even as people before they become superheroes,” Pokaski said. “But I’m a big fan of what Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage] did on Runaways and we’re always talking about ‘when do we get to do our crossover?’ There’s probably 400 lawyers in the way… I’m excited for however Cloak & Dagger can play in the universe.”

Are you excited for a new season of Runaways on Hulu? Let us know in the comments!

The new season of Runaways premiere on Hulu on Dec. 21st.