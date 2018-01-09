‘Runaways’ Finale Teases Huge Connection To Comics

Hulu’s first superhero series ended with a bang, a rescue, and an escape, bringing Season 1 of Marvel’s Runaways to a close. But while the finale brought a thematic end to the teens rebellion against their parents, it also posed a lot more questions.

And now that Runaways Season 2 has finally been confirmed, we can expect some answers — but maybe we don’t have to wait long. Perhaps some of the series’ big reveals can be spoiled if we look at the source material.

The biggest question as of the finale has to do with Karolina, her connection to Jonah, and lies buried underneath Los Angeles.

In the comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, Karolina belongs to an alien race called the Majesdanians. Her powers are very similar to those of her television counterpart, but of course the Hulu series could take a major detour.

One of the biggest changes from the comic series has to do with PRIDE, who aren’t an outright villainous organization in the show. Though they too sacrifice teenagers, they do so to restore their blackmailer Jonah to health.

In the comics, Jonah doesn’t exist — instead, PRIDE is hopeful to appease a race of gigantic “old gods” known as the Gibborim, who promise to allow their followers eternal life once they fulfill their duties.

Of course, the Church of Gibborim exists in the show, making a huge change to Karolina and her parents’ motivations. Instead of being an alien, she’s a member of a cult-like religion that’s bolstered by her father’s acting background. And now we’re learning the church could have implications in what PRIDE and Jonah have been after all along.

In the Season Finale, Dale and Stacey Yorkes analyze what Jonah is digging for at the Los Angeles construction site, finding that something old and huge is living underneath the city.

Jonah, whose glowy-skinned self was revealed to be Karolina’s father, is likely not an alien or a Gibborim, but what if the giant thing he’s trying to dig up is?

The entire plot reeks of H.P. Lovecraft and Cthulhu, adding a darker cosmic element to the series beyond Karolina’s original Majesdane origins. And as they continue to search under the surface of California’s largest city — possibly leading to its destruction — it could be a more grounded way to deal with the show’s more fantastical elements.

The entire first season of Runaways is now streaming on Hulu.