Russo Brothers Tease ‘Avengers 4’ Title

Even though Avengers: Infinity War was only been in theatres for a few short days, that’s not stopping fans from looking ahead at future releases that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Outside of the actual slate of movies Marvel Studios will be producing in a post-Phase 3 world, the next biggest mystery on the docket is the name of Avengers 4, the still-untitled sequel to Infinity War.

Speaking with Bustle, the Russo Brothers admitted that they, in fact, have a name chosen for the next Avengers/Guardians team-up.

“We do have a name for it, we’re just not announcing it,” Anthony Russo revealed. “And I think we came to that name fairly early in the development process. It speaks to the heart of the story.”

Originally titled Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige ultimately decided to scrap that in favor of something else.

Feige himself has recently said that plan backfired on the studio.

“And now will have no chance to live up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be,” Feige explains. “And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

In the same interview, Feige admitted that the studio is not sure when they’ll be releasing the official name for the much-anticipated movie.

Although Avengers 4 will wrap up the story introduced in Infinity War, the Russo Brothers said they didn’t want to make just one large movie and cut it in half.

“The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half,” says Anthony Russo. “Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

