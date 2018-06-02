‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Inducted Into Italian American Museum of Los Angeles

The Russo Brothers were a pair of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best directors even prior to Avengers: Infinity War. If there were any questions in regards to the A-list status of the brothers, those should have been resolved after Infinity War skyrocketed to the fifth-highest grossing movie of all time.

Now, thanks in part to the added recognition from Infinity War, the Russo Brothers have now been inducted into a permanent exhibit at the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles (IAMLA) for their “ongoing commitment to innovation and the arts, while shining a spotlight on their strong cultural Italian heritage.”

“This is a very special moment for us,” said Anthony Russo. “Our Italian heritage is part of who we are and to be here and celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones, means the world to us. For all the powerful things you could take away from the Italian-American experience, this could be the most important. In times of your greatest need, your family is there for you. Even though the rest of the world may doubt or dismiss you, your family has faith.”

Joe Russo continued by echoing many of his brother’s thoughts.

“Our parents showered us with love and affection and hammered the value of discipline and hard work, which still resides with us today,” Joe Russo said. “And for that, we’re truly grateful. Our hope is to continue that legacy as we embark on creating meaningful contributions to our collective culture.”

The Russo Brothers will join Hollywood stars such as Lady Gaga, Valentino, Francis Ford Coppola, Frank Capra, Frank Mancuso, and Annette Funicello in a permanent exhibition at the IAMLA called “Italians in Hollywood.”

“Whether on screen or behind the camera, Italian Americans have played an integral role in the entertainment industry since its inception,” expressed IAMLA executive director Marianna Gatto. “Anthony and Joe Russo exemplify this continued legacy, and the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles is honored to showcase the Russo brothers’ achievements in its permanent exhibition, Italians In Hollywood.”

According to the IAMLA website, the museum is located in the historic Italian Hall, a gathering place originally founded in 1908 in Los Angeles’ Italian community. Today, the Italian Hall is the oldest remaining structure in the LA Italian enclave, even earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

The IAMLA itself opened in 2016 and is operated jointly by the Historic Italian Hall Foundation and the City of Los Angeles.

