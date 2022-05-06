Ryan Gosling Becomes Nova in New Marvel Fan Art

✖

Marvel Studios has yet to do something with their iconic Nova character and some fans really want to see him used in live-action. It was previously reported that Nova would be getting a live-action feature film. In the report, they claim that the film based on the last survivor of Xandar's destruction would begin production sometime in 2023 and that other projects like Fantastic Four, a Thuderbolts film, and the Wakanda-based Disney+ series would all begin shooting that year. Now, one talented Marvel Studios fan has an idea of who could play the character. In a new piece of fan art Ryan Gosling becomes Nova for the film.

An Instagram artist that goes by @Clements.Ink has revealed a new design that transforms the actor into the character. The artist doesn't say which version of the character he imagined Gosling as, but it's safe to say that the actor could be perfect for the MCU version of Nova. The art gives Gosling a live-action version of Nova's classic design, and it's pretty decent. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently teased the character during a recent Spider-Man: No Way Home promotional event. While speaking with ComicBook.com Feige wouldn't say whether or not Nova would appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios film or Disney+ series. He also wouldn't say if the character would appear in another Marvel Studios project based on another character.

"It's a good question, It's a good question. We have plenty... Well, you know, we oftentimes.... Black Panther is a great example," Feige told us. "We were always working on a Black Panther standalone, the world of Wakanda, how to dive into that. Then the opportunity for him to appear first and Civil Warcame up. So, so it it always varies."

The current Marvel Studios film that is in theaters now is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The studio describes the film as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 5th, 2022!

