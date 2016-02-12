Ryan Reynolds Reveals Deadpool Pitch With Bambi's Mom

✖

Ryan Reynolds has the wildest idea for a Deadpool crossover yet, a strange interaction with Bambi’s mom. He pitched Disney on a meeting of The Merc With A Mouth and the hunter who traumatized a generation according to a new interview with IGN. The Free Guy star has always had a bit of a playful streak to him and this strange story is no different. During the conversation, Reynolds says that he would have tried to subvert viewer expectations by having their meeting framed like he was going to take revenge for the slain deer. But, in actuality, Deadpool is a huge fan of the hunter. It’s a particularly twisted idea but would probably get a large chuckle out of older fans who enjoy a bit of dark humor alongside Disney brand placement. Check out how Reynolds phrased it right here.

"I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi's mom," Reynolds explained. "But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan. He's not interrogating — he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney... and of course, Disney was like, 'well, I don't think that's ever going to happen.'"

Interestingly enough, the Deadpool star pitched this to the company before that delightful Korg crossover hit social media earlier this summer. Once Disney put the hammer down on his Bambi idea, then they pivoted to the MCU crossover to promote Free Guy. Once that clip hit Twitter and YouTube, MCU fans were in a tailspin.

"Then we came back to them — we wrote the Deadpool-Korg piece... and we sent it to them, and they said, 'yes!'," Reynolds said. "So, my next call was to Taika and Taika was in. He's also in Free Guy so it wasn't that hard... Taika's an actual genius so I was thrilled to collaborate with him as this kind of character."

So, you probably won’t be seeing Deadpool lock horns with the hunter that killed Bambi’s mom anytime soon. (Wow, what a sentence.) But, after that bit with Taika Waititi’s Korg in the commercial, and the MCU getting a multiverse with Loki, maybe a big grand entrance for the beloved Marvel hero might be coming sooner than we all think.

