Deadpool Does Not Have to Be R Rated in the MCU According to the Original Director

Deadpool 2 hit theatres back in 2018, but a lot has changed in the wide world of Marvel since then. Due to the big Disney/Fox merger, all of the Marvel characters who were previously owned by Fox are now in the hands of Marvel Studios, which means the X-Men could show up in the MCU at any time. While the 20-year-long X-Men saga that mostly starred Hugh Jackman has come to an end, fans can expect to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the MCU eventually. While Kevin Feige hasn't counted out an R-rating for future Deadpool movies, some fans are concerned the character will be toned down. Recently, Tim Miller, who directed the first Deadpool, spoke to Inverse and admitted the franchise doesn't hinge on its rating.

"I do. I think Ryan Reynolds' take on the character and the way he embraces the particular kind of insanity — even if you said he's not gonna use four-letter words — would still be there. He still is that character. You can take the R-rated parts out of it if you wanted and it would still be Deadpool if Ryan was doing it," Miller shared.

At the end of last year, it was reported that Disney was moving ahead with Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider while adding some bad news. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Recently, CNN correspondent Jake Tapper made an appearance on Earwolf's hit podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and made headlines talking about how Reynolds should not have been allowed to play Deadpool in the first place.

"I think that if you are in the Marvel Universe, then you have to have the ethics and the strength to not then go into the DC Universe as an actor, and both. You can't be J. Jonah Jameson -- Peter Parker's boss -- and then turn around, and you're Commissioner Gordon for Batman. You can't do it, Simmons. You can't do it -- it's not fair! You can't be one of Aquaman's evil gremlin fish-men, and then turn around and be the Green Gobin fighting Spider-Man. You can't be Daredevil and Batman, Affleck. You have to pick one. I'm actually an unapologetic Affleck fan. I don't care what anybody says. And he's good as Batman, but I'm sorry, he was Daredevil first."

