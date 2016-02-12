Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in His Birthday Suit Photo Released to Celebrate Deadpool's Birthday

✖

Yesterday was April 1st, which means many people were celebrating April Fool's Day with various pranks and fake social media posts. Yesterday was also a special day for Deadpool fans as it marked the character's 30th birthday. One person to take to Instagram to celebrate "April Pool's Day" was Bill Corso, the Oscar-winning makeup designer who worked on Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Corso shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Ryan Reynolds who is rocking the Deadpool birthday suit in the pic.

"Apparently it's #Deadpool Day today. And why not! I’d sooner believe that than some of the other #aprilfools I’ve heard today. In honor of my friend, Mr. 💀💩L, here’s a shot of two close, platonic friends, just hanging out. If you're interested in stories on this affair and others, you might want to tune into my chat with @beautymasterclassonline this Sat, April 3rd at 11 am. I promise to make it interesting. FYI, I’m no Lon Chaney (Happy Birthday) but this is makeup and yes @vancityreynolds is in much better shape than this makeup will allow," Corso wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Corso has served as a makeup artist and makeup supervisor on multiple films, including Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, which won him the Oscar for Best Makeup in 2005. He was also nominated for Click in 2007 and Foxcatcher in 2015. He also worked on The Amazing Spider-Man, Kick-Ass 2, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Terminator: Dark Fate, Zombieland: Double Tap, Sonic the Hedgehog, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and much more.

Thankfully, Reynolds' days of playing Deadpool are far from over. It was recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige told Collider while adding some bad news: "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Stay tuned for more updates on Deadpool 3!