Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool Photo for Disney and Fox Merger

The long in-development Disney and 20th Century Fox deal officially goes through and finalizes tonight, and will undoubtedly change the landscape of not only Marvel films but also the rest of the movie landscape. A large umbrella of licenses and talent moves over to Walt Disney as of 12:02 a.m. ET tonight, and with it a variety of franchises and characters that Marvel once owned outright but eventually licensed out to other companies. Among those returning licenses are the X-Men and Fantastic Four rosters, but Deadpool and his X-Force posse are also returning, and Ryan Reynolds celebrated the big change in the most Deadpool way possible.

Reynolds took to Instagram and shared an image of Deadpool on a school bus. He’s waving to those outside, and you can clearly see the bus says Disney on the side. He’s also wearing some Mickey Mouse ears on his head and captioned the photo with, “Feels like the first day of ‘Pool.”

Deadpool is one of the biggest success stories that Disney is inheriting with this deal, as the franchise went from sitting on the shelf to box-office juggernaut after test footage leaked online. It got such a great reaction that Fox moved it into production quick, and since then it has launched a sequel, a PG-13 version, and was supposed to also launch an X-Force spinoff starring Deadpool, Cable, and Domino.

Feels like the first day of ‘Pool. pic.twitter.com/QVy8fCxgqr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 19, 2019

Now, the status of that film is a bit in limbo, as that was going to be another entry in Fox’s R-rated series. Now that the character and his team are in the house of mouse, it remains to be seen if Disney has any want to release something rated R or if they will bring it down to PG-13. Once Upon a Deadpool proved you can certainly do that and still make a compelling product with the character, though part of his appeal is his unfiltered dialogue and comedy, and we’re not sure if that will work as well without the R rating.

Of course, they could just relaunch the Deadpool franchise, but that would probably not go over that well with fans.

Guess for now we’ll have to wait and see. You can check out the photo in the image above.

