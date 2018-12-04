Ryan Reynolds Says He’s at War With Hugh Jackman Over Deadpool and Wolverine Crossover

Another day has gone by, and another chapter of the ongoing Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman battle has unfolded. This time, it was Reynolds who got the upper hand, thanks to an assist from Ellen DeGeneres.

On Tuesday, The Ellen Show uploaded a clip of Reynolds’ appearance where the dance-loving DeGeneres brought up his unique relationship with Jackman. She asked, since Jackman has long been known as Wolverine, if he would ever consider appearing in a Deadpool movie.

“I would love him to,” Reynolds responded. “I would love to do a Deadpool, Wolverine mashup at some point, some kind of Logan thing. I don’t know. He’s on this kick ball change kick right now. I can’t seem to bring him back. I can’t seem to bring him back to the violence and mayhem. I’m trying. I talk to him every other day. Every other, other day he takes the call. But yeah, no, it’s not really a rivalry. It’s war.”

No matter what Jackman does, Reynolds won’t let go of the prospect of the two actors appearing in a Marvel movie together. Last month, Jackman was asked to give a definitive answer on the prospect, and he insisted that Logan was the final time he would ever play Wolverine.

“When I saw Deadpool, I was like, wow that’s cool. It’s just a matter of time,” Jackman began. “It’s a bit like you’re at the greatest party you’ve ever been at, you’ve been dancing for an hour and a half, and then you’re just like ‘It’s time, ok. If I stay any longer, it’s gonna get ugly.’ It’s like, it’s time. And on the way home, someone calls you and goes ‘THEY JUST PUT MICHAEL JACKSON ON! YOU GOTTA GET BACK HERE!’ And a little part of you goes, ‘I like Michael Jackson,’ but then you just go, I want to go to bed.”

He added, “I just hate those declarations. But I’m done. I’m done. Those things haunt you, in some way they haunt you.”

