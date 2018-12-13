Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman Over Old ‘Logan’ Poster

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it again, taking to Twitter to “feud” over the latter’s status as a retired member of the X-Men. Of course, any mention of Wolverine or Logan has Reynolds speaking out about his buddy’s former role, which in turn gets Jackman firing shots back in the other direction.

On Thursday morning, Jackman shared a throwback photo to a Logan poster that he saw in Mumbai. This provoked a witty response from Reynolds, calling for Jackman to maybe get an updated version of the poster for a different project.

“It’d be cool if they made a new poster,” Reynolds wrote. “For a new movie.”

This exchange is no doubt prompted by Reynolds’ ongoing pleas to convince Jackman to play Wolverine just one more time, so that he can appear alongside Deadpool in a film. As you can imagine, Jackman didn’t take the dig lying down, and he quickly fired back.

Jackman quoted Reynolds’ response and said, “The obsession is real.” This has been the style of Jackman’s jokes toward Reynolds for some time, alluding to the idea that his friend is actually kind of obsessed with him.

Reynolds took the joke even further. He quoted Jackman’s tweet and said, “It’s true. I’ll never forget how much I mean to you.”

One of the best examples of this hilarious feud between the two actors came back in November, when Jackman released a video telling fans “the truth” about Ryan Reynolds.

“Ryan Reynolds may seem like an honest, hard-working movie star, husband, and father, but don’t let the facts get in the way of the truth. The truth? He’s been riding Hugh Jackman’s coattails since 2009, when Hugh hand selected him to star in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in the universally acclaimed best portrayal of Wade Wilson ever. The truth? Ryan was only named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2010, the year after he met Hugh. Coincidence? Please. The truth? You can soon see Ryan in Once Upon a Deadpool and support the Fudge Cancer charity at the same time. Please do it, or he might make another Van Wilder movie. Or worse yet, Green Lantern.”

Reynolds can next be seen in Once Upon a Deadpool, which is now in theaters.