Ryan Reynolds Wishes Josh Brolin Happy Birthday in the Most Deadpool Way Possible

Ryan Reynolds is wishing his Deadpool 2 co-star Josh Brolin a happy birthday in a way that only Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth can.

Reynolds wished Brolin a happy birthday on Instagram with an image of Deadpool painting Cable. While Cable looks as you expect, the painting looks like Brolin from 1985 as he appeared in The Goonies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brolin is turning 50, but Reynolds writes “Happy Birthday, Bright Eye. You don’t taste a day over 40.” It is possible that “Bright Eye” is something Deadpool calls Cable in the film based on Cable’s one glowing, cybernetic eye.

This isn’t the first time Deadpool has referenced The Goonies. There was a Goonies Easter egg in the Deadpool 2 trailer, along with Easter eggs for Brolin’s much more recent role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Brolin plays the time-traveling mutant soldier Cable in Deadpool 2. In the comics, he and Deadpool have a long history. Deadpool’s first appearance actually had him trying to kill Cable. Since then the two have been “frenemies” and even co-headlined a 50-issue series titled Cable/Deadpool. Typically Cable gets to play the straight man to Deadpool’s chaotic, slapstick routine.

In addition, Zazie Beetz will play Domino, a mutant mercenary with luck powers. Jack Kesy also joins the cast as the film’s villain. His character has not officially been revealed, though some rumors suggest he’ll be playing the evil mutant called “Black” Tom Cassidy.

Other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, TJ Miller as Weasel, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

David Leitch will direct the film from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Deadpool 2 currently has a 4.14 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the fifth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Deadpool 2 by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 1st, The New Mutants on February 22, 2019, and Gambit on June 7, 2019.