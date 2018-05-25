Ryan Reynolds Reveals Two Items He Kept From ‘Deadpool’ Movies

Ryan Reynolds delivered a pleasing Deadpool 2 sequel and made sure to take a few items home with him in honor of his R-Rated achievement.

You might think Reynolds would opt to keep his patented swords, X-Men jersey, or some sort of plush unicorn from the set, but as he revealed to BBC Radio 1, that is not the case. He only kept 2 items, and those items range from innocuous to ‘oh wow they let him keep that?” territory.

‘I kept the blue crocs, also known as the big rubber masturbating boots,” Reynolds said. “Mainly the suit is the biggest one, I kept the suit.”

It’s hard to get bigger than the Deadpool costume, a suit Reynolds has had the chance to wear twice now in the movie universe. Hopefully, he got to take home a version of the suit that wasn’t filled with bullet holes from Cable, but if he didn’t at least he’ll always remember where those holes came from.

As for the crocs, you get a cool conversation piece and something practical to wear around the house, so it’s a win-win!

Deadpool 2 has already brought in over $149 million at the domestic box office in its first week, adding in another $205 million overseas for a worldwide total of over $355 million. It might seem like Deadpool 3 then would be a no-brainer, but according to Reynolds that is not necessarily the case.

“For Deadpool 3, you know, it’s an odd thing to say but I don’t think there will be a Deadpool 3,” Reynolds shared with Starnews Korea. “I think going forward it would be an X-Force movie, which would be his team so to speak.”

Even if Deadpool 2 doesn’t happen, at least fans will see him alongside Domino and Cable once more, and who knows what other heroes will make their way into the film.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool, and is joined by Josh Brolin (Cable), Zazie Beetz (Domino), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) T.J. Miller (Weasel), Terry Crews (Bedlam), Julian Dennison (Russell/Firefist), Lewis Tan (Shatterstar), Bill Skarsgard (Zeitgeist), and Shioli Kutsuna (Surge).

“After surviving a near-fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.