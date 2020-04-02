Ryan Reynolds Shows His Appreciation to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Domain Owner Who Redirected to Deadpool Site

The story of the Avengers: Endgame website domain is only getting juicer as Ryan Reynolds, star of the Deadpool films, has now gotten involved.

It all started last week when Twitter user, @AGuyInChair (a nice nod to Ned from Spider-Man: Homecoming), tweeted that they owned both avengersendgame.com and avengersendgamemovie.com. They had one request in exchange for the domain: two tickets to the Avengers: Endgame premiere next April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We suspect they made an educated guess about the title after seeing Avengers: Infinity War and bought the domain on April 27th, the day the last Avengers film was released.

I own //t.co/sQcc4R3sCq and //t.co/spo7Bift9L. But I don’t want them. I want to trade them for tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere in LA. A guy can dream, can’t he? — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 7, 2018

It appears @AGuyInChair didn’t hear back from Disney or Marvel, so they decided the next logical next step would be to use their domain to promote Once Upon a Deadpool (the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2), which is quite possibly the most Deadpool thing to ever happen on the Internet.

Well, Ryan Reynolds heard about the website debacle and decided to thank the site’s owner for plugging his movie.

Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!

… And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers? pic.twitter.com/RPoEjBOJbl — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018

“Package from @VancityReynolds just arrived! Wow! This thing is beautiful!!!

… And I will trade it immediately for 2 tickets to the #AvengersEndgame premiere! Any takers?,” reads the tweet. As you can see, it’s a case from Aviation, which is Reynolds’ gin company.

Holy crap! There’s stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They’re from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!! pic.twitter.com/3l1RXGMmF1 — Guy Inchair (@AGuyInChair) December 14, 2018

“Holy crap! There’s stuff inside too! (These have got to be worth two tickets, right?) They’re from Canada! Or a Canadian at the very least!!,” read the follow-up tweet. While the contents of the package are pretty cool, we don’t blame @AGuyInChair for pushing the trade.

When asked if they knew the awesome gift was coming, the lucky domain owner told comicbook.com they did.

“Got an email from his manager on Monday,” they explained, “He said they enjoyed the shenanigans and wanted to send a little ‘hat tip’ for the redirect. Had no idea what it would be, though. Expectations exceeded.”

If you go to either avengersendgame.com and avengersendgamemovie.com now, you’ll see a message to Kevin Feige from Santa Claus.

Congrats, @AGuyInChair, on your quick thinking back in April and on gaining an ally in Deadpool himself. We hope you make it to the premiere!

Avengers: Endgame will premiere in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Once Upon a Deadpool is currently playing in theaters everywhere.