Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool is Already In Trouble At Disney

Leave it to Deadpool to rain on the Disney Fox parade.

The Merc with a mouth didn’t wait too long before making an impression on his new bosses, though it wasn’t exactly a great one. Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of that first impression, and it seems Deadpool managed to get himself arrested at Disney World. The image shows a Big Bossman lookalike ushering Deadpool out of the magical Disney kingdom with the caption “Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn.”

Well…yes, that would go without saying DP.

You can view the image above.

Deadpool will eventually adjust to the new ownership, but it remains to be seen what Disney ultimately does with the growing Rated-R superhero division that 20th Century Fox was growing. Deadpool, Logan, the Deadpool sequel, and the upcoming X-Force were all being geared toward more adult takes, and even something like New Mutants isn’t really in the same vein as say Ant-Man, Avengers, or Doctor Strange.

More than likely Disney sees potential in having a division that is more adult in tone and will continue to put characters there that make sense, and crossing them over when it makes sense.

The Disney Fox deal went through officially this morning, and 21st Century Fox owner Rupert Murdoch is proud of what the studio accomplished with these characters.

“We are extremely proud of all that we have built at 21st Century Fox, and I firmly believe that this combination with Disney will unlock even more value for shareholders as the new Disney continues to set the pace in what is an exciting and dynamic industry,” Murdoch said “Furthermore, I’m convinced that this combination, under Bob Iger’s leadership, will be one of the greatest companies in the world. I’m grateful and encouraged that Bob has agreed to stay on, and is committed to succeeding with a combined team that is second to none.”

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel hits theaters on June 1, 2018.

