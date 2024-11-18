Sabretooth Battles a Mysterious New Character With Ties to a Marvel Netflix Hero

Sabretooth may be dead, but a story from his past will see Wolverine’s nemesis cross paths with a mystery character. Wolverine finally got the better of his old rival in “Sabretooth War,” with Victor Creed finally being put in the dirt. Instead of looking forward, Marvel is going back to the past — the 1900s to be exact — for Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk, a five-issue series featuring Sabretooth mixing it up with the old school gangs of New York. Fans will get the opportunity to witness Wolverine and Sabretooth in an atypical environment, but that’s not the only highlight of the series. There’s also a new character debuting with ties to Iron Fist and the magical city of K’un-Lun.

ComicBook has exclusive character designs and covers for Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk #3 by Frank Tieri and Michael Sta. Maria, featuring the new character Dragonfire. A description of the issue states that Dragonfire comes to the mean streets of Five Points from K’un-Lun, which is where Danny Rand trained and obtained the powers of the Iron Fist. Dragonfire has long dark hair to match her costume, and wields a flaming sword with a red mask covering her face.

“Simply put, it’s Gangs of New York but with Sabretooth,” Frank Tieri told AIPT when Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk was first announced. “We actually start with Wolverine, so as the events of Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk unfold, we’re learning about what happened alongside him. We kick off with him in a bar — Satan’s Circus, the oldest bar in the Big Apple — having a drink after Sabes’ funeral when he notices some old pics of Five Points gang members on the wall… and Sabretooth is one of them! How the hell is this possible? From here Logan — and we — begin to learn this secret, violent history of his greatest foe as the gangster ‘Mad Dog’ Murphy and we’re off to the proverbial races.”

SABRETOOTH: THE DEAD DON’T TALK #3 (OF 5)

FRANK TIERI (W) • MICHAEL STA. MARIA (A)

Cover by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ

SABRETOOTH MEETS HIS MATCH!

“The underworld of 1900s NYC is heating up – and we mean literally! From the mean streets of K’UN-LUN to the even meaner streets of the Five Points comes…DRAGONFIRE! Looks like deep-fried SABRETOOTH may be on the menu, True Believers…

