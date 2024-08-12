Iron Fist: Marvel Celebrates Five Decades of Danny Rand With 50th Anniversary Special

The Immortal Iron First. Hero for Hire. The Living Weapon. Whatever you call him, K’un-Lun-trained martial arts legend Danny Rand has been kicking up kung fu action ever since his first appearance in the pages of 1974’s Marvel Premiere #15. Fifty years later — and coinciding with news that a version of Iron Fist will appear in Marvel Animation’s upcoming Black Panther animated spinoff series Eyes of Wakanda — Marvel Comics is commemorating the milestone with the new Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1.

Out August 14th, the 40-page issue features new stories from writers Chris Claremont (who co-created Wolverine’s arch-nemesis Sabretooth in 1977’s Iron Fist #14), Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Sana Starros), Jason Loo (Dazzler), Frank Tieri (Iron Man), and Alyssa Wong (Captain Marvel), with art by Elena Casagrande (Blade), Lan Medina (Venom), Von Randal (Spawn), and Ty Templeton (the Daredevil 60th anniversary special).

Cover art by Alan Davis.

“Ever since I saw Danny Rand in those green and yellows, I was afan — not just because we shared a name, but because that look was soiconic,” said Marvel editor Danny Khazem. “Soto be able to work on this issue with all of these talented creators isa huge honor and pleasure. Danny’s story has spanned five decades, butthe legacy of the Iron Fist spans millions of years! And this issuedares to be the next step in not only the future of Danny Rand, but thefuture of the entire Iron Fist lore! Strap in as this is just thebeginning!”

See the official synopsis and variant covers below. Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale August 14th from Marvel Comics.

CELEBRATING FIFTY YEARS OF THE IMMORTAL PROTECTOR OF K’UN-LUN!The LEGACY OF THE IRON FIST is a long-lived legend spanningcenturies…all the way back to the year 10,000,000 B.C.E.!



IN THIS ISSUE:Chris Claremont and Lan Medina bring you a classic talefeaturing…WOLVERINE?! Alyssa Wong and Von Randal bring you a currenttale of today’s IRON FIST, LIN LIE! PLUS: Justina Ireland and ElenaCasagrande’s EMERGENCY CALL, featuring THE DAUGHTERS OF THE DRAGON! AndFrank Tieri and Ty Templeton make the call to HEROES FOR HIRE! BUTTHAT’S NOT ALL! The future of Danny Rand rests in the hands of JASON LOOand WHILCE PORTACIO… You won’t want to miss it!

Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 Incentive Variant Cover by Howard Chaykin

Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 Variant Cover by David Aja

Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 Variant Cover by Kevin Eastman