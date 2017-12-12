‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Explains Change In Sakaarans Appearance From ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

With continuity being one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s points of pride, many were wondering why Sakaaran beings looked different in Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok. Now, Taika Waititi has explained his reasoning.

“In Thor: Ragnarok, why don’t any of the people on Sakaar look like the Sakaarans in the first Guardians of the Galaxy?” Twitter user @alsowillgraham asked Waititi

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waititi, who directed the highly praised Thor: Ragnarok, responded with a coy dodge of truly explaining the change. “Well, as every true Marvel fan knows, Sakaarians wear reversible clothes,” Waititi wrote. “Grey, rugged, and scary on one side, colourful, festive, and flamboyant on the other!”

Check out the exchange below.

Of course, Waititi’s explanation is more of a non-answer than anything. The director often jokes with fans and co-stars about minor topics some members of the geek community might be ready to make a big deal of.

In this case, it was the change of Sakaaran appearance. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Sakaarans wore old black garb and had intimidating grey faces. In Thor: Ragnarok, however, the Sakaarans wore colorful and bright costumes, most with masks over their faces. It was one big celebration around the Grandmaster’s arena with a color scheme to match.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.