Samuel L. Jackson Called Out Salma Hayek for Keeping Her Eternals Role a Secret

Eternals is hitting theaters in November, and it will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of many big stars. One such actor is Salma Hayek, who is known for Frida, Desperado, Dogma, and much more. She also recently starred in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with two other Marvel stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis, Hayek revealed Jackson figured out her Marvel secret.

“Oh, it was terrible,” Hayek replied when asked if Jackson or Reynolds gave her any Marvel advice. “Oh, no, no, it was terrible, because when I was doing that movie I had still sworn secrecy, and nobody knew. And they were all talking about their Marvel stuff, and Deadpool, Ryan, was asking him because now Deadpool is [going to be in the MCU].” Hayek’s co-star, Angelina Jolie, chimed in and said, “I love this. No, but I love this, that they’re sitting around talking and you’re sitting back thinking ‘I am the leader of the Eternals.’”

Hayek replied, “No, but I was not sitting with that self-confidence. I was dying to brag. I wanted them to know so badly, I was not like smiling. I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I get fired if I just say it to these two,’ you know? And also because they were asking questions to each other because Deadpool wasn’t, but now it is, and Ryan was entering, and Sam is the expert. And I was just like trying to listen, and asking little questions, and trying to learn. And then, so one day I’m sitting with Sam right after they were talking about it a lot and he goes, ‘So how much are they going to pay you?’ or something like this, or ‘Oh, so which one are you?’”

She continued, “No, I didn’t say anything, I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Come on, I’ve been watching you when we’re, you’re in the Marvel movie, but you don’t want to say it, because they told you not to say it. It’s okay, I’m part of the family.” It was incredible.” Jolie joked, “Like joining the mafia.” Hayek concluded, “He picked up my nervousness to brag. Sorry, I talk too much.”

Marvel’s Eternals is set to be released on November 5th only in theaters.