Samuel L. Jackson And Cobie Smulders Confirmed For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Nick Fury wasn’t feeling so well at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but it seems there’s a bright future in the Spider-Verse for Fury and Maria Hill.

Fans will see Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury once more in the upcoming Captain Marvel, though that film takes place in the 1990s, well before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Fans know things didn’t end so well for either character in Infinity War, though according to Vulture though the two will return in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infinity War ended with both he and Hill (Cobie Smulders) fading from existence, though Fury did get a message off to Captain Marvel before fading away. It seems now though that the two SHIELD members will be back in active action, as well Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who also bit the dust in Infinity War.

The answer to how those three come back will be given in Avengers 4, which comes out a few months before Spider-Man: Far From Home. From what we know so far the solution could come in the form of time travel, but we won’t know much more until closer to the film.

Fury and Hill haven’t interacted with Holland’s Spider-Man just yet, as most of Spidey’s hero interaction has come in the form of Tony Stark. In the Ultimate Comics, Fury was a much bigger part of Spidey’s early hero career, and the current MCU Fury is based a great deal on that incarnation of the character. Hopefully, that means a few nods from Ultimate Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the fifth collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios, which worked out a deal that allowed Spider-Man to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also leaving the character and his immediate world under the Sony Pictures umbrella. That’s why we can get a Homecoming sequel where Marvel Studios is involved and a Venom film that Marvel can consult on but is not tethered to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Much of the Homecoming cast is expected to return for Spider-Man: Far From Home, including Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. The film will also reportedly add Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal and Numan Acar to the cast, and will be directed once more by Jon Watts.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Digital platforms and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.