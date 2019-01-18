The Avengers and Captain Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson says he hasn’t read the Avengers: Endgame script — and suggests he’s not in the movie.

“Not Avengers: Endgame, no. I generally read the scripts I’m in,” Jackson told the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked if he reads complete Marvel scripts. “I don’t just go to my part [laughs].”

Jackson, who first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a cameo appearance made in a post-credits tag in 2008’s Iron Man, said he only thumbs through scripts when approached for cameos.

“I used to. Or I’ll do it when somebody sends me a script and they say, ‘We want you to do a cameo here,’ I’ll go look for what that cameo is, and depending upon what that cameo is, it may entice me to go back and read what happened before and what happens after,” he said.

“But most times, no, I read the whole script all the time. I like scripts. It don’t take that long to read ’em.”

Jackson’s Fury was last seen in another cameo appearance at the end of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, where Fury and trusted S.H.I.E.L.D. agent partner Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were among the victims dusted by Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Infinity Stone-powered snap — just moments after Fury managed to send a distress signal to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Despite Jackson’s attempt to conceal the surprise, Fury and Hill next return in this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home — reportedly picking up just minutes after Endgame — with its freshly-released trailer revealing Fury hijacks Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) European vacation to recruit the teenage superhero in a mission to save the continent from elemental-powered creatures.

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes-slash-Winter Soldier, let slip last year the snapped heroes would return in Endgame when he remarked during a convention appearance he participated in filming a scene that involved a sizable cast of characters — Fury included.

“I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there,” Stan said in April.

“You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”

Douglas’ Hank Pym and Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne did not appear in Infinity War and wouldn’t be snapped until July’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, indicating Stan inadvertently spoiled a scene from the upcoming Endgame.

Karen Gillan, who returns in Endgame as Nebula, vengeful cyborg and adopted daughter of Thanos, said previously she never received a script for the highly guarded project. Co-star Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, similarly previously revealed he was supplied with fake Infinity War scripts as part of an effort by directors Anthony and Joe Russo to maintain their films’ biggest secrets.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5.