Samuel L. Jackson Knows How Things Will Be Resolved In ‘Avengers 4’

Nick Fury knows how destructive Thanos can be, as fans saw at the end of Avengers; Infinity War, but he also knows what’s coming next in Avengers 4, and it is all thanks to Captain Marvel.

Fury is one of the many wiped out of existence in Infinity War from Thanos’ finger snap, but he also has an idea of how things play out in Avengers 4 from his time on the Captain Marvel set, which is currently filming. Still, he had no idea he was actually dying in Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had no idea, it came out of the blue,” Jackson told Vulture. “Who’s really dead, and who’s really in the flaky wind of Marvel dust, I don’t know, but I do know there’s a solution that they didn’t even have to tell me, just because I know who Captain Marvel is and what all that means.”

Fans have known that Captain Marvel will be an important part of defeating Thanos in Avengers 4, but it seems Jackson has learned of some critical elements in regards to that forthcoming battle.

He’s also learned just how much this role means to Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, who he worked with in Kong: Skull Island.

“She’s taken this responsibility very seriously: ‘I’ve got to represent not just me, Brie as an actress, but every woman on the planet as a strong woman. This character means so much to the franchise!’ And it’s like, breathe. Just breathe,” says Jackson. “You are who you are and they hired you for a reason, so just do you,’” Jackson said.

“She wants it to be a special film, she wants it to represent women, she wants it to be a film that has heart and depth,” Jackson said. “Brie grabs information from everywhere: Who was the first female pilot? What were her struggles? She wants to make sure all of that is embodied in the character to give it the justice of the woman’s struggle, to follow her from where she was to becoming this great force, because she’s the most powerful character in the Marvel universe.”

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Mar-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.