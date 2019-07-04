Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Nick Fury Isn’t in Marvel’s Black Widow Movie So Far

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally hit theaters this week, which means the Internet is full of delightful videos from the cast’s press tour. The new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has provided fun on the big screen, but the cast interviews are almost just as entertaining. One recent clip features Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) being interviewed by Comics Explained, who asked the actors who their favorite Avengers are. This led to some news about the casting for the upcoming Black Widow film.

“Natasha is always my favorite, cause I recruited her, you know, she was around,” Jackson answered. “So far, I’m not in her origin story movie,” he added with a laugh. “She’s, uh, she’s like the person I was closest to, and all the others are fine.”

We love hearing that Jackson is a Natasha fan, but it will definitely be a bummer if he doesn’t get the chance to show up in her movie considering what an important role he played in her character development. However, it’s still early, and there is always a chance he’ll pop up in the film.



Gyllenhaal chimed in to add that his favorite Avenger is Doctor Strange, but Jackson argued he’s not really an Avenger. “He didn’t pay his dues,” he joked, calling him an interloper.

“Then I should say Iron Man,” Gyllenhaal replied.

