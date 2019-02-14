Samuel L. Jackson Thinks Stan Lee Could Still Appear in Marvel Movies From 3D Scanning

We’re less than a month away from the release of Captain Marvel, so we’re seeing more and more of the cast out there promoting the film. Yesterday, they did a live panel from Singapore through ABC News and answered tons of fan questions including some about the late, great Stan Lee.

“He’ll be missed and I’m sure, well, the way they scan us, he might still end up in every Marvel movie we do,” Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) shared. “You’ll be shocked. ‘I thought he was dead. When did he shoot this?’ They probably got a lot of stuff they can stick Stan in just because they scan the rest of us. If they scanned him anywhere near as much as they scan us…”

Since it was a live stream, the video cuts Jackson off slightly, but we’re able to see Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) chime in and explain what “scan us” actually means.

“There’s a room that has like 100 cameras in it and it scans. It does like a 3D scan of your body like it could create like a hologram,” she explained.

“I don’t think they’re supposed to know that,” Jackson replied.

“Oh really? You said it,” she answered.

“I just said they did it. I didn’t tell them how they did it,” he explained.

“Oh, sorry. Well, the Marvel ninjas are gonna come after me now,” she joked.

“She’s in trouble,” he joked.

While it’s possible the Marvel Cinematic Universe could insert Stan Lee into many future projects, nothing has been confirmed. However, fans do expect to see him make an appearance in the 2019 Marvel movies, which he supposedly filmed before his passing.

Jackson was also asked if he felt Lee’s spirit on set and how the comics creator impacted his life, personally.

“I don’t feel his spirit on set. We don’t know when Stan’s gonna be somewhere. I didn’t know where he was in this particular film or when he was gonna show up for most of the other films either.”

While Lee might not be felt on the set at all times, he still has had a great impact on Jackson’s life.

“Occasionally he might show up on set somewhere, um, but I’ve been reading comic books all my life, so Stan’s been one of the great influences of, you know, my life in terms of who they are, how I feel about them, what I think they can do, what I think I’m capable of, and what it means to be on the inside playing particular characters.”

