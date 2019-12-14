Saturday Night Live: Scarlett Johansson Hosting for Sixth Time Tonight

Scarlett Johansson is headed back to Saturday Night Live. The Black Widow star will host tonight, Saturday, December 14th, marking the sixth time she has hosted the sketch comedy series since her first time in 2006. Her last appearance as host was March 11, 2017. Tonight, she will be joined by singer-songwriter and One Direction alum Niall Horan, with tonight’s episode being the first time Horan has appeared as a solo artist after previously appearing with One Direction.

Johansson currently has two films in theaters, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit and the first trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios film Black Widow was just released earlier this month. While we won’t really know until Saturday Night Live airs tonight what we’ll see, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the show poked a little fun at fun at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film — and it’s something they’ve done in the past as well with their own humorous trailer.

As mentioned above, tonight’s episode will mark the sixth time that Johansson has hosted Saturday Night Live, but the actress has made numerous other cameos as well. Her most recent cameo was on May 20, 2017 in which she impersonated Ivanka Trump as part of that episode’s cold open — a rendition of the song “Hallelujah.”

Tonight’s episode marks SNL‘s second-to-last new show before it heads into an extended holiday break. Next week, SNL will celebrate its Christmas episode with the highly-anticipated return of Eddie Murphy, who will appear for the first time in over 30 years. Murphy will be joined by Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Lizzo in her SNL debut. The Murphy and Lizzo show will serve as the endcap to the year; no guests for the back half of the season have been announced as of yet.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.