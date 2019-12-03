Thousands of Funko Pops Are Up to 75% off Right Now

Heads up Funko fans! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are several massive sales up and running right now that offer as much as 75% off every kind of Pop figure that you can imagine. Indeed, today, December 3rd, might be the best day of the year to buy Funko Pop figures online. Unfortunately, the deals below might not make it though the end of the day, so it’s now or never.

Currently, the deepest discounts can be found at Walmart. They’re the ones that are really pushing the 75% barrier with page after page of Pop figures priced at $4.99 or less – including their exclusives. You can shop their collection sorted by bestsellers right here. Use the toolbar on the left to break it down by category. Some options include Disney Funko Pops, Marvel Funko Pops, Star Wars Funko Pops, Walmart Exclusives and more. Note that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more on most items, but we don’t think that hitting that mark will be a problem. UPDATE: Walmart also has the Baby Yoda and 10-inch Baby Yoda Funko Pops that launched today! You can grab them here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Topic and their sister site Box Lunch are also in the last day of their Cyber Monday sale, which offers up to 50% off sitewide. Naturally, this includes Funko Pop figures. The discounts aren’t quite as deep as Walmart, but they have some of the best exclusives around – especially if you’re a fan of Funko’s Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia anime lines. That having been said, you’ll find many of those exclusives at the top of Hot Topic’s Funko bestseller list. The same goes for BoxLunch’s bestseller list.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.