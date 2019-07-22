Scarlett Johansson Would Have Been Happy to End With Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow Film Is to Elevate Genre

Marvel Studios dropped a lot of big reveals during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but one of the most highly-anticipated projects was Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow solo film. The actress herself was at SDCC to talk with press, addressing the many lingering questions about Natasha Romanoff, going into this new film.

One of the biggest questions behind the scenes is why Johansson is continuing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, even though (SPOILER) her character gets a pretty definitive ending (death) in Avengers: Endgame. Well at Comic-Con, Johansson addressed that question directly, and revealed that she has deeper intentions for doing this solo film:

“I would’ve been happy to end it at Endgame and walk away – I felt like I was proud of the work that we had all done together. But the only reason to do this standalone would be to elevate the genre in some way.”

Johansson’s Black Widow has clearly earned her spot in the lineup of MCU greats over the course of the last decade, dating back to her sick debut being one of the most redeemable parts of Iron Man 2. That said, doing an entire Black Widow movie is a different kind of beast for this supporting character – with the added pressure of having to tell a prequel story interesting enough to thrill fans, when they already know Natasha’s ultimate fate.

Even Johansson acknowledges the new challenge of having to carry the weight of this movie on her own shoulders. As she tells GMA:

“You know, it’s kinda scary not having the sort of cushion of my fellow Avengers around (laughs). I mean, I hate to keep using the word ‘vulnerable,’ but you kind of feel like you put yourself out there in a different way, because the character stands on her own.”

If you’re interested in the Black Widow movie, here’s the description of the footage that was shown to fans in Hall H:

“She [Black Widow] goes in a spiral staircase, entering a room with a gun. “I know you know I’m out here,” she said. “Wanna talk like grown ups?” She comes face to face with Pugh’s character and they aim at each other as Pugh backs into a kitchen. They end up in a. fight with their hands, destroying the kitchen. Black Widow tries to hold her down and gag her with a towel but ends up getting tossed over. Cabinets are destroyed. A knife is pulled out. The score is remiinscent of the Winter Soldier appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A magnificent fight follows in the living room as the women end up trying to choke one another out with a curtain. Natasha calls her “sis” and they have a drink. Cut to motorcycle chases. Gun fights. Running through streets. Jumping through windows. “I got red in my ledger. I’d like to wipe it out.” Taskmaster, complete with a logo on a shield and mask takes shots from her and blocks them. The two fight on a bridge at night after a logo plays — they move very similarly.”

