Scarlett Johansson Rumored to Be Getting Huge Payday for ‘Black Widow’ Movie

The rumored Black Widow standalone movie could bring Scarlett Johansson quite the paycheck.

According to a new report from Daily Mail, insiders close to the situation are saying that the deal Marvel is making with Johansson to star in the film is worth a whopping $25 million. This would make her the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report goes on to state that the contract also includes bonuses for Johansson if the film performs well at the box office. If this is the case, the actress could walk away with a total of $31 million. This bonus is reportedly earned if the movie makes $900 million at the box office. Given the overwhelming success of Marvel films at the box office, this number is certainly within reach.

In addition to getting paid handsomely for the standalone film, Johansson’s agents are also working on getting her a producer’s credit for the project. If all goes well, the film is said to be hitting theaters in 2020, per Daily Mail’s report.

Fans have asked for a Black Widow movie ever since Johansson first played the character in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The internet erupted last week when it was revealed that Marvel had hired screenwriter Jac Schaeffer to pen the script for the film. Johansson is reportedly working closely with Schaeffer on the project, doing the best they can to get the character’s solo film right.

Johansson has appeared in five Marvel films to-date, including Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Solider, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. She’s also set to appear in both upcoming Avengers films. Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4 of this year, while Avengers 4 will bow a year later, on May 3, 2019.

If the Black Widow film does head to theaters in 2020, it would likely be the fourth female-led superhero movie to be released. Wonder Woman dominated the box office in 2017, while Captain Marvel and the Wonder Woman sequel are both set to hit theaters in 2019.