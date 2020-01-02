Scarlett Johansson In Marvel’s Black Widow New Look Released

It’s been a long while since we last saw the Marvel Studios scrawl flash across a new release in the movie theaters, but now that it’s 2020 the countdown is on for Black Widow. With the movie now less than five months away from premiering in theaters, anticipation is starting to mount for Scarlett Johansson‘s first solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And the new year is kicking off right with a new photo from the movie, showing off a higher quality look at Natasha Romanoff’s spotlight film.

Check out the new image from Black Widow in the photo below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scarlett Johansson wraps up our exclusive image preview with #BlackWidow. May 1. pic.twitter.com/ewKISMqARb — Fandango (@Fandango) January 2, 2020

This photo might look familiar because it was a featured image used to promote the trailer when it dropped last month, but this is a higher quality still photo rather than a screen cap taken from the HD trailer. It might not offer anything new, but it’s still our best look at Black Widow yet.

Black Widow co-star David Harbour teased that fans will get to see a lot more of Natasha’s life outside of being a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which will reveal new insight into her character’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

“It’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with her, right?” Harbour told ComicBook.com. “And you get to explore these events and that’s one of the things that was interesting to me in the movie was because you know the events of Endgame so you get to explore how she got there and how she got there to make that choice.”

“I think that’s the interesting part of her narrative is that we get to go back and explore this period of time between the events of Civil War and that particular arc,” he continued. “One of our things is we’ve known each other for a really long time and that relationship plays into the stuff that’s come beyond. The great thing about knowing the end of an arc, you get to go back and either foreshadow or play against it and it’s very joyful for fans to see these moments or prepped character beats come in at times.”

Fans will get to see how Natasha’s past comes back to haunt her when Black Widow premieres in theaters on May 1st.