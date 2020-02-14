Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie Have Valentine’s Advice From The Falcon and Winter Soldier Set

If you need dating advice, a couple of Marvel stars might be just the place to go for it? Sebastian Stand and Anthony Mackie, the actors starring in the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on the Disney+ streaming service, have been sharing a bromance on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and off screen when the cameras aren’t rolling for years. Now, they are finally taking that bromance to the next left and using their chemistry to encourage others to develop such bonds on February’s big, romantic, special day. In a video on Stan’s Instagram page, the two offer up some guidelines about Valentine’s Day.

“This Valentine’s Day, here’s a couple of things from a couple of guys,” Stan says to start the video. This is when the duo starts laying down their rule guidelines.

“Rule One: Always make sure to give a gift instead of receive one,” Mackie said. “That makes you a good person.”

Then, there’s next important element. “Rule Two: be yourself,” Stan said. “Always and forever. With anyone and everyone.”

“Always, always remember number one,” Mackie added. Maybe there’s some competition on whose rule is more important?

“Always kinda keep in mind number two,” Stan reminded viewers.

“Number two has a heart, too,” Mackie admitted.

Ultimately, Valentine’s Day is about coming together. “At the end of the day, it takes two to make things right,” Stan concluded.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be Marvel’s first show on Disney+ and it will be arriving this year. Marvel initially said it would be in the later part of the year, but a report about a casting for the series stated that the show would debut in August. This understandably caused confusion amongst fans, though it’s easy to think someone could consider August part of the fall window. After the Disney+ ad aired on Sunday night, Disney sent out a press release about the three shows that were advertised, confirming that Falcon would be arriving in Fall 2020. There’s no telling exactly what that means, but it’s likely sometime in September or October, perhaps even early November. This will put the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at about the same time as the second season of The Mandalorian.

Are you looking forward to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuting in August? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!