Sebastian Stan Explains Bucky’s Last Interaction With Captain America in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame served as the culmination to over a decade of storytelling across over 20 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but not every question was answered and not every storyline was tied off with a neat bow. But most fans seem to have questions about Captain America, his past and future plans, and how those affect both Sam Wilson and Winter Soldier , his sidekicks set to headline their own Disney+ series in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Now Bucky actor Sebastian Stan is opening up about his role in the film and answering some key questions about Bucky’s relationship with Cap, including some insight into that final interaction before Cap traveled back to the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I found out that we were doing that scene, which was probably about 40 minutes before it was filmed, I said look don’t you think if this is really happening, wouldn’t there be something more to be said?” Stan said during MCM London this weekend. “But then the Russos were like, ‘Look, you guys have had that conversation, you’ve had that moment. You know what’s going to happen, you know what he’s doing.’ And so that last interaction there has got a lot of subtext, which is like ‘Alright. Here we are. I’ll see you when I see you.’”

Many fans might have an issue with the fact that Cap passed over his best friend and gave the shield to Sam instead, but Stan doesn’t see it like he’s been overlooked; instead, the actor considered that actor a minor blessing.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Stan said. “It is very different from the comic book. I really love the enthusiasm that so many people felt with people wanting Bucky to get the shield, but it just isn’t best for him to get the shield if you think about it… In a way, for me, Steve not giving him the shield was a way of setting him free and setting himself free. These guys have been forever in a way tied to this duty since the ’50s and carrying on this mantle. In a way, they are both sort of free in an extent now, and Sam is a much trustworthier character.”

The actor went on to explain Bucky’s thoughts about Steve Rogers’ decision to remain in the past after it was all said and done.

“He was happy for him, obviously,” Stan explained. “This man has fought for this woman for a really long time. In my opinion, he was happy.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.