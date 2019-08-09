Sebastian Stan Has Gotten Shredded For Marvel’s Falcon & Winter Soldier

Warning: This post contains content that will probably make you drool! Sebastian Stan, the actor best known for playing Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just posted a gym selfie and the Internet is shaking. The actor appears to be getting ripped for The The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the upcoming Disney+ series that will star Stan alongside Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/New Captain America).

“After 7 years with @donsaladino I caught a good day, sucked it up and finally posted this… Been working with this guy through years of self judgement and mental wars when it comes to fitness and LIFE, and TODAY I’m giving myself a break and acknowledging the hard work we’ve done for @355movie (and this other small thing we got comin’ 😉) ! Proud of what we’ve accomplished pal! Love you. And thank you. 👊🏻❤️ #donsaladino #drive495 #355movie #marvel #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier,” Stan wrote.

“Love you brother! Here is to the next 7 years,” Saladino replied.

Excuse us while we fan off! Not only does Stan look great (what else is new?), but we appreciate his candid caption about mental health. Many fans commented on the post, also appreciative:

“Thank you for the reminder that anyone can have mental battles about their appearance – even someone most of us would assume is already at their best every day. Both proud and happy for you that you’re at a place where you’re happy with yourself,” @sebastianstanfan wrote.

Even some celebrities chimed in:

“dammmmmmmmn homie !,” @shailenewoodley replied.

“Coolcoolcoolcoolcoolcoolcoolcool,” @simuliu wrote.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to drop in Fall 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.