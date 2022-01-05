Sebastian Stan Roasts Tom Holland After Spider-Man: No Way Home Success

Sebastian Stan doesn’t care if you’ve made a billion dollars at the box office—if you’ve made the actor’s blacklist, you’re on his blacklist for life. In support of his upcoming spy thriller The 355, Stan has been on the usual press circuit. It’s on one of these stops the Avengers star joked that he doesn’t like to support Tom Holland in his acting ventures.

“But I typically don’t like to support Tom Holland so it’s difficult. I support the films, but not him so much,” Stan told Jake’s Takes. He added that he’s definitely going to see the movie, he just doesn’t care for its lead.

Stan added, “I haven’t seen (Spider-Man: No Way Home) yet because I haven’t been to a theater. I haven’t managed to go to a theater yet, but I do want to see it because I love the idea that it brings back all these characters from the past and just seeing all of them are going to interact in that one movie.”

While Holland hasn’t gone on record about potentially starring alongside the Winter Soldier, he previously told ComicBookMovie that he’d love to see a Spider-Man and Captain America team-up.

“Listen, I love Anthony Mackie. If there’s a Spider-Man/Captain America team-up down the line, then we should absolutely make that happen,” Holland said. “You know, he can brag about beating me on my own ride – which I haven’t actually ridden yet – but until he’s got his own ride, he’s got nothing. He doesn’t have a leg to stand on.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters while fans can see Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, now streaming on Disney+.

