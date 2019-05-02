Sebastian Stan Teases New Marvel Series With Anthony Mackie

Disney’s upcoming streaming service already has a few big projects in development, and one of the more anticipated shows in its arsenal is the Falcon and Winter Soldier series. The new show will take two fan favorites in Sebastian Stan‘s Winter Soldier and Anthony Mackie‘s Falcon and place them in their own series, presumably launching out of the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame. If it’s half as entertaining as their time on screen together in Captain America: Civil War, fans are in for a treat, and Stan recently teased the show in a conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

Stan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and during the discussion, Fallon asked about the rumor regarding the new Disney+ series. Stan was excited to talk about it and credited the series finally happening thanks to the entertaining press tours the two stars took part in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s the word, yeah,” Stan confirmed. “It only took about four press tours for somebody to get the idea that these two lunatics should have a show ya know. The rumors are…the rumors are true.”

Fallon didn’t seem convinced thanks to the way Stan delivered the answer, but he assures it’s true, and gave a rather hilarious description of what it’s like to work with Mackie.

“No they are,” Stan said. “I love him because it’s really hard. Like I always quote Apollo 13 every time I’m with him because it’s like, really working with him is really like riding a psychotic horse in a blazing stable. Like that’s what it is like just hang on and usually if you look at my expressions like… just get a word in now.”

You can check out the full interview in the video above.

If the series takes place in the present time and not in the past, the two will have plenty to work with. That said, it could also deal with the two pre-Infinity War, which would make some sense since Falcon is set to become Captain America after Endgame. It could still take place in the present despite that fact, as perhaps the series will chronicle Falcon’s journey to accepting that mantle and all the weight it carries. Either way, we can’t wait to see the two on screen once again.

You can check out the official description for Endgame bellow.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!