Secret Avengers Strike Back in New Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art

You might think it would be hard to still find new elements of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, and for the most part you’d be right, but there are still a few interesting tidbits to find here and there. That includes this concept art from artist Stephen Schirle, which shines a light on the time between Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War. During this time Captain America’s rogue band of heroes were on the run from the government due to the Socovia Accords, but still decided to be heroes when and where they could. This art shows one particular battle of the Secret Avengers that never made it into the movie.

The art shows Captain America launching towards a soldier and decking him with a punch to the face, while Falcon covers his back and hits another enemy with an elbow to the back of the neck. Hawkeye can be seen in the background putting someone to sleep with a chokehold, and it’s safe to say they aren’t going anywhere.

The other notable thing is the costumes they are wearing. These suits aren’t their typical brightly colored costumes, and are even different from the worn and weathered suits they were seen wearing after their exile in Infinity War.

These are more militaristic, complete with what looks like camo and a green theme. The armor Cap is wearing does look more technological in nature, so it might be part of a Wakandan upgrade, but we’re not sure.

Now, the label for the art actually says Endgame, but it seems to fit more in the timeline of Infinity War than anything. Perhaps though it was part of a flashback sequence as Hawkeye or Cap remembered their friend.

You can check out the art right here, and for more of Schirle’s art you can check out his ArtStation account here.

Do you wish we had seen this in either Infinity War or as a flashback in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments.