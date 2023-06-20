Marvel's Secret Invasion Releases New Redacted Poster

Secret Invasion just revealed a secretive new poster ahead of the series' release date tomorrow. With the show happening on Wednesday, it's all hands on deck with Disney+'s marketing around the Samuel L. Jackson entry. Marvel Studios is very proud of what they have made with Secret Invasion. Nick Fury has been absent for quite a while and that kind of secrecy has woven itself through all the art released for this Disney+ show. The images released on social media today have a bunch of text redacted to form the shape of a Skrull. Artist Doaly helped provide the visuals and celebrated the release on Twitter. Check out what they had to say down below.

"Whenever your get to draw @SamuelLJackson you know it's going to be a fun project, loved creating this poster for @SecretInvasion and can't wait to watch it," Doaly wrote. "Big thank you to the team at @DisneyPlus and @PosterPosse for the gig and believing in the concept."

This ██████ war is ███████ personal ██████████ ██ ████.



Tomorrow, Nick Fury returns in #SecretInvasion, streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WWaelordn7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 20, 2023

Secret Invasion Brings A Darker Tone to the MCU

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis talked to Secret Invasion director Ali Selim about the darker tone of the Disney+ series. He hinted at the content of Secret Invasion and revealed how it all came together in the early going. Kevin Feige wanted a "twisty political thriller" and they seem to have gotten in the ballpark.

"I mean, Kevin Feige and Marvel said 'This is the tone of the show, and this is what we want it to be, and we want it to be darker, and go for the violence. Just go for it,'" Selim told us during the interview, which you can check out above. "And then it's an ongoing conversation as you're editing about 'Should the bullet hit the head, or hit the heart? Where would the bullet hit? And what color would the blood be?' So I think that all becomes a different conversation but ultimately, it all goes back to: how do you best tell the story?"

Praise For MCU Newcomers in Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion brings Emilia Clarke into the fold of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Comicbook.com also spoke to Ben Mendelsohn about his co-star. He's very excited for fans to meet his onscreen daughter G'iah!

"One of the great gifts, for me on this was having this fabulous person and fabulous actor come in and inhabit Talos' daughter, and just be able to bring that whole dimension to it," Mendelsohn explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "People haven't seen it, so, you know, you ain't getting nothing from me, right. But we do deal a lot more with what's going on. I mean, one spoiler. I will give you. There is an invasion in the show, right? It is a secret. That's the other part of it. But getting to deal with the rifts, the fault lines of that invasion, we get to explore different starts to that. But this gangster here."

What Else Will Be Uncovered in Secret Invasion?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Are you watching Secret Invasion at Midnight? Let us know down in the comments!