Shang-Chi Stars Speak Out on a Potential Romance Storyline With Katy

While most things were pretty cut and dry in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one relatively major thing ended up being left pretty ambiguous. Though it was hinted at early on, the movie never answered the actual relationship status between the eponymous hero played by Simu Liu and Awkwafina's Katy. Despite Katy's grandmother asking when the two were getting married, Shang-Chi continued to insist the two were just friends.

As of now, it seems like both of the actors are on the "only friends" train too, at least during this latest press tour.

"I dunno. I think they have a really, really strong friendship, and that friendship is one based on loyalty and a blind trust on Katy's part, for sure, and also kind of an unspoken understanding," Awkafina said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think Shang-Chi is going through a lot in this movie, maybe taking on a kind of neurotic girlfriend [is] not the best thing that you want to do. But I think if anything were to happen, it would be founded on that friendship."

In a separate interview with The CS Network, Liu seemed much more hopeful towards a relationship between the two. At the very least, the new Avenger said he hoped to see it explored in future movies.

"That nosy grandma is everyone’s grandma, I’m sure of it," Liu told the website. "I think Shaun and Katy have a really wonderful relationship where they support each other, where they love each other in their way, and they have this carefree energy where they can really, truly be themselves around each other."

He added, "Whether that’s romantic or not, that’s not necessarily up for me to decide. I think the door is certainly open, but I think people are just gonna have to tune in. Hopefully we’ll get another chance to revisit the characters, and then we’ll see what happens."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is now in theaters.

