Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Featured On New EW Cover

As he prepares for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu appears on the cover of the new issue of Entertainment Weekly. In the issue's cover story, Liu discusses the line he walks trying to bring heroic Asian representation to the MCU. "There are two paradigms that are completely at odds with each other," he says. "One being, as a progressive Asian American man, I've always wanted to shatter barriers and expectations of what Asian men are and be very aware of the boxes that we're put into — martial artists, sidekicks, exotic, or Orientalist. And then the other paradigm is, like, kung fu is objectively super f---ing cool. There is a reason why kung fu caught fire and the world became obsessed with it, because it's incredible to watch.

"There was a time [as an Asian actor], I didn't want anybody to see me doing martial arts... but I grew up watching Jet Li and Jackie Chan, and I remember the immense amount of pride that I felt watching them kick ass. I think Shang-Chi can absolutely be that for Asian Americans. It means that kids growing up today will have what we never did — the ability to watch the screen and to really feel seen."

With #ShangChi, @SimuLiu is excited to be the superhero he never got to see, on film and beyond: "I'm ready to be in a position where I can effect real change, amplify voices." Read our new cover story: https://t.co/obCG95UbfG pic.twitter.com/e97oW2wVuU — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 6, 2021

Marvel Studios' Jonathan Schwartz has said that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' action sets a new high bar for Marvel Studios. "I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done," he previously told Entertainment Weekly. "Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization, led by his father Wenwu (Tony Leung), also known as the Mandarin. The cast also includes Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan and Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

Are you excited about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Let us know in the comments. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3rd.