Shang-Chi Director Says There’s Always Room for Brie Larson in His Films

If Destin Cretton got his way, superstar Brie Larson would appear in every single one of his movies. One of the newest filmmakers to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival early Saturday and was asked by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz if Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers would be appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After all, the two are frequent collaborators.

That’s when Cretton admitted there’s always room for the actress in his properties, though he brushed off any confirmation the character would happen to be appearing in the upcoming solo flick from Marvel Studios. “I mean, I think there’s always room for Brie. But I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

.@destindaniel talked to us about bringing #ShangChi to the big screen with @MarvelStudios, and if there’s any chance that #CaptainMarvel will make an appearance: “I think there’s always room for @brielarson” 👀 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/rPVjOLuD9o — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 7, 2019

Cretton, 40, has four feature-length films under his belt so far with Larson appearing in three of them — Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy, a film due out on Christmas. In fact, Just Mercy is what Cretton was in Toronto helping promote and it’s a film chock full of MCU stars.

In addition to Larson, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is set to play Bryan Stevenson while Tim Blake Nelson (The Incredible Hulk) and Rob Morgan (Daredevil) are also set to appear. The movie follows the real-life story of Walter McMillian and Stevenson as they work to overturn McMillian’s wrongful murder conviction. McMillian served six years on Alabama’s death row in the 80s and 90s before the Alabama Supreme Court unanimously overturned his conviction in 1993. McMillian passed away in 2013 just a few weeks shy of his 72nd birthday.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on February 12, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What are you hoping to see in Shang-Chi? Do you think we’ll get any surprises appearances from other MCU stars? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!