Marvel's Simu Liu Celebrates Shang-Chi Casting Anniversary with Story Involving Angelina Jolie and League of Legends

In a timeline where the world didn't shut down for nearly an entire year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would have already been released to the masses. Alas, Shang-Chi — as well as practically every other film on the planet — suffered one delay or another, and two years have now officially passed since Simu Liu was cast as the film's Master of Kung Fu. Tuesday afternoon, Liu celebrated the occasion by recalling a hilarious story involving Eternals star Angelina Jolie.

According to the Shang-Chi star, one of his first conversations with an MCU costar involved a detailed explanation of League of Legends, and it just so happened Jolie was on the other side of that conversation.

"On this day two years ago at Comic-Con I sat across the table from Angelina Jolie and attempted to explain League of Legends to her," Liu tweeted. "Oh and some other stuff happened too I guess."

Now, Shang-Chi hits theaters in a matter of weeks, a movie Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said he's wanted to make for decades.

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

