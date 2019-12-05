Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Explains How to Pronounce His Name (Again)

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts celebrated “Australia’s greatest achievements in film, television, and video” this week with their annual awards, and the line-up featured some big stars. One person in attendance was Simu Liu, the actor best known for playing Jung Kim on Kim’s Convenience who will soon be starring as the titular role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor presented at the awards and posted how it was an honor to be invited, but also explained that the announcer got a couple of things wrong about him, including the pronunciation of his name. So, Liu has taken to Twitter to explain once again that the proper pronunciation is “SEE-moo.”

Also for the 98746266th time it’s pronounced SEE-moo — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 5, 2019

“Had a great time presenting at the #AACTAAwards last night! It was an honour to be invited, but I WAS surprised to be introduced as a ‘Hong Kong cinema veteran’ despite never having set foot there… 🤔 Anyway; the staff were all great. Maybe the announcer needs Google though,” Liu wrote. “Also for the 98746266th time it’s pronounced SEE-moo.”

The actor added another tweet listing some tough names that the world seems to have grasped just fine.

So y’all can pronounce “Daenerys” and “Joaquin” easily… but not my simple-ass name? pic.twitter.com/jY7lA00NSA — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 5, 2019

“So y’all can pronounce “Daenerys” and “Joaquin” easily… but not my simple-ass name?,” he wrote.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.