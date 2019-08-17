Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Pays His Respects to Captain America Star Chris Evans

Last month, Marvel Studios revealed their entire Phase Four line-up during San Diego Comic-Con. One of the many films to be officially announced was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will star Simu Liu in the titular role. The actor, who is best known for playing Jung in Kim’s Convenience, has already become a fan favorite with his delightful social media presence. His latest Instagram post shows him posing with Cap’s shield, proving he’s dedicated to continuing the Marvel legacy.

“As I tighten my grip on the shield I suddenly understand the weight that its owner bore for ten years. Nobody will ever be able to replace him… but I will help keep his legacy alive. I won’t let you down, Cap,” Liu wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including another Marvel actor:

“Hey that’s my signature just over your right shoulder!,” @randallpark (Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp) wrote.

Many others chimed in, too:

“🙌🙌🙌,” @mikemoh replied.

“Simu, so happy for you man,” @real_tiff added.

“Love it! 👊💪,” @jonleebrody added.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

The film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984’s David Callaham. Awkwafina and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung have also been confirmed for the film, with the latter playing The Mandarin.

