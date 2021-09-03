Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Teases Hope for Avengers 5 Future

✖

Few movies rank higher at the box office (or with fans) than Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise. In fact, the last two movies in the franchise nearly grossed an unheard-of $5 billion at the global box office. Suffice to say, it's only a matter of time before there's a new Avengers flick flick at the box office and this time around, it's bound to feature a hefty amount of new faces. That includes Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu.

In a matter of days, Liu will officially debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie is one of Marvel's first solo movies featuring an all-new character in quite some time, and Liu already has his eyes set on his character's MCU future.

"In terms of what’s next, I know what’s on my mind is the same as what’s on everybody else’s mind, and hopefully, there’s an Avengers in the future, somewhere," Liu said in a recent chat with THR.

He added, "Obviously, I don’t know anything about that, but being such a big fan of the whole franchise, I know that that’s the gold star. All of the media frenzy that surrounds one of those properties is going to be a whole beast unto itself, so it’s certainly what I hope for. Do I know how to prepare for it? Absolutely not."

That's when the actor was asked when Shang-Chi will pop up next and, as one might expect, Liu was forced to play coy so as not to upset the powers that be at Marvel Studios.

"I’ve got nothing. I’ve got absolutely nothing. I think we’re just so focused on pushing this movie out to the world and making sure people watch it," the actor said. "And when it releases in theaters September 3rd, wherever it’s safe for people to do so, that they come out and experience the mind-blowing action and the incredible story that this movie has."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!