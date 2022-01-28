Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Reveals He Contracted COVID-19 This Year, Encourages Vaccines

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu took to social media to reveal that he contracted COVID-19 earlier this year but thanks to being vaccinated and having gotten a booster shot his symptoms were “like a cold.” The Marvel hero shared his experience with losing family members to the virus and his own time with COVID-19 in stark contrast to another fellow Marvel star, Evangeline Lilly, whose social media posts earlier this week derided vaccine mandates and confirmed her participation in a protest in Washington D.C. over the weekend. Liu didn’t call out the Ant-Man and The Wasp star by name but his message arrived after Lilly’s own went viral, calling out how “opinions that are not rooted in facts or science” continue to get the spotlight.

“I lost my grandparents to COVID last year,” Liu tweeted. “They were still waiting for their vaccines. I’m fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science….As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization’s efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world. It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that.”

Even before he joined the MCU Liu has been an open book on social media, speaking candidly about his status as a Marvel fanboy, sharing funny encounters, and being unafraid to call people out, like when he blasted Disney CEO Bob Chapek for referring to Shang-Chi‘s theatrical release as “an experiment.”

Several stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gone viral for very vocally opposing vaccines and vaccine mandates, like Black Panther’s Letitia Wright. Despite the volume with with these stories have generated, plenty of others involved in the MCU have posted about getting the vaccines and their own stance of being in favor of them.

WandaVision‘s Randall Park previously confirmed that he participate in the trials for the vaccine while both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds of the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies have released videos of them getting their vaccines online.

The latest guidelines from the CDC regarding COVID-19 vaccines denote that they are “effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, getting hospitalized, and even dying” with recommendations that everyone 5 years and older receive their primary immunization and then a booster when eligible.

Mandates for employees have become commonplace worldwide with both Netflix and The Walt Disney Company requiring them.