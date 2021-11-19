Marvel Star Simu Liu Reveals His Rejected Saturday Night Live Impressions

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Marvel star Simu Liu shared some impressions that he had wanted to use on Saturday Night Live while hosting to promote his upcoming work with Sesame Street. The impressions were not ultimately SNL-ready, but that didn’t mean there was no way to get it on the air in NBC’s famous late night block, as it turns out. He shared an impression of Emperor Palpatine to kick the conversation off, which was actually a fun one to hear actually use the words “Saturday Night Live.”

Next up was Gollum, which had us feeling like Liu should be cast as the next voice of Donald Duck. Why not? He’s got the Disney connection through his Marvel work, right?

Liu is making the rounds to promote a new special he is doing in conjunction with Sesame Workshop, introducing a Korean-American puppet that is set to join the venerated children’s series.

Designed for families to watch together, See Us Coming Together follows the Sesame Street friends through a “Neighbor Day” celebration with new friend Ji-Young—a seven-year-old Korean American character performed by Sesame Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim. Celebrity guests like actors Simu Liu and Anna Cathcart, comic book artist Jim Lee, chef Melissa King, television personality Padma Lakshmi, and athlete Naomi Osaka join in, too, sharing their passions, talents, and cultures with their Sesame Street friends. The “Neighbor Day” celebration culminates with a new original song, also entitled “See Us Coming Together,” led by Ji-Young and performed by the full cast.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

