Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Had Hilarious Response to Being Called Ugly

2021 will see the long-awaited release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is set to star Simu Liu, the Chinese-Canadian actor best known for his role as Jung Kim on Kim’s Convenience. Since Liu’s Marvel casting was announced during San Diego Comic-Con this summer, the actor has proven himself to be pretty hilarious on social media. One of Liu’s latest tweets shows that his rise to fame isn’t getting in the way of his sense of humor and that he’s not afraid to crack some jokes at his own expense. When one Twitter user rudely called him ugly, the actor had the perfect response.

Try being the guy that has to look at him in the mirror every day. *shudder* https://t.co/PCE9u1ZjiZ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 27, 2019

“Just wait until you all realize Simu Liu is ugly. Get some standards, I beg,” they wrote.

“Try being the guy that has to look at him in the mirror every day. *shudder,*” Liu replied back.

Many people chimed in with their own opinions about Liu:

“I’m offended by their tweet. You are perfect, I wish I could look in the mirror every day looking like you,” @tahiticouIson wrote.

“If I wake up thinking @SimuLiu is ugly, take my keys away from me and drive me immediately to a hospital,” @erinlaninfa added.

“If @SimuLiu is ugly, then the rest of us guys are in serious trouble,” @therealjeffchew replied.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

