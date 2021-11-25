Shang-Chi Star Wants a Showdown With Wolverine

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters back in September and it’s currently the top-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. There’s no doubt we’ll be seeing many of the movie’s characters in the future, and the actors all have their dream team-ups. Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist, was recently interviewed by ComicbookMovie.com and talked about the Marvel character he’d most like to battle onscreen. Munteanu said Wolverine and while the X-Men are not currently a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s only a matter of time before the franchise does a reboot.

“Oh, that’s a tough question,” Munteanu replied when asked where he’d like to see Razor Fist go in a sequel and who he’d like to go up against. “That’s a tough question, bro. First of all, I’m not giving too much away with this is that I feel like I want to show the emotional side of Razor Fist. I feel like there’s a lot behind the mask, behind that physique, it’s a guy who has a lot of heart and who definitely has a background story that is interesting to tell, so I want to go into depth with that, showing that he’s more than just a soldier, even though we see values like loyalty, he sticks to the end with Wenwu, until he realizes that, okay, he has no other choice but joining the other party, so they make it out alive. There are a lot of values there, I feel like family is very important to him and the Ten Rings became his family, so it would be interesting to see how he got there and what was all the story around that, how he lost the arm … There is so much to tell with this character, as you know, in the comic books, he has two blades and a beautiful matchup, and fans are sending me stuff from the comic books where Razor Fist actually meets Wolverine, which I think would be a cool matchup, blade against blade. That sounds awesome to me, so I feel like there’s a lot of potential.”

“I feel like the process itself is not too different to other movies,” he explained. “I mean, you audition, you do scenes, you send them over, you send the self tapes over. And then the tough part starts because you have to wait and you don’t know if anything happens. Obviously, I knew that it was for a Marvel movie and since I’m a big fan of the MCU and a comic nerd myself, I put one-and-one together and I knew this has to be Shang-Chi. Once I was reading through the scenes, I knew. I just didn’t know what character it was for, what exact character. But then I feel like three or four weeks later, I got a call from my agency and they told me, ‘Hey, Marvel wants to talk to you.’ And it’s like, hell yeah.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+.