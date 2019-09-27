Prey Star Amber Midthunder Explains Why She Loves Mark Ruffalo's Instagram

Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, hit Hulu yesterday and it's getting a lot of love from critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but it's been a big trending topic on social media this weekend. Fans are praising the film's lead Amber Midthunder who is best known for playing Kerry Loudermilk on Legion and Rosa Ortecho on Roswell, New Mexico. Recently, Midthunder had a chat with InStyle and talked about her love for Mark Ruffalo's Instagram. The interview caught the attention of the Marvel star, and the two actors exchanged kind words on Twitter.

"I'm not a huge fan of social media in general, but I find that I spend most of my time on Instagram," Midthunder shared. "But I'm recently getting into Twitter. I love meme pages. And honestly, I love Mark Ruffalo's Instagram. He's great. He's cool because he makes funny videos. I love how he outs the other Avengers cast and puts funny stuff up, but then, also, he's a good source of information. Also, if you're a Mark Ruffalo fan and you see photos of him and his family, it's really sweet. I think he does a great job."

"Thanks for the kind words, @ambermidthunder! Loved what you said about Native People not feeling the need to be small, ask permission, or be 'allowed' to find their rightful place. You embody the spirit of the times. Keep moving. I will meet you out there," Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. "Unreal. Thank you @MarkRuffalo," Midthunder replied. You can check out the interaction below:

You can read the official synopsis for Prey here: "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

As for Ruffalo, the actor's days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are far from over. He will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in She Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is hitting Disney+ later this month. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 18th.