She-Hulk: Disney+ Series Adds Hamilton Star Renee Elise Goldsberry

Production on Marvel's She-Hulk series for Disney+ should begin in a few months and they've just added a major player with Hamilton and Girls5eva actress Renée Elise Goldsberry joining the cast. Deadline reports that she will take on the part of a character called "Amelia," but details on what her role will be in the series remain a mystery. She'll star alongside Tatiana Maslany as the titular lawyer turned hero with MCU regular Mark Ruffalo set to appear as Bruce Banner/The Hulk. Tim Roth will also be reprising his part of The Abomination, last seen in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, for the series.

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters' (Maslany) journey as a New York City lawyer, whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Another member of the cast will be Ginger Gonzaga, previously reported to be playing the role of Walters' best friend. It's unclear which character that might be but fans have already speculated that she could be Jill Stevens. There's also the possibility that she'll take on the part of Patsy Walker aka Hell-Cat, a prominently featured friend in some She-Hulk runs.

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio) will direct.

Marvel head Kevin Feige previously revealed that each of Marvel Studios' original shows for Disney+ will end up being about six hours in total, but depending on the run times for each of those episodes could mean fewer or more for fans to tune in and watch every week.

"It's about six hours of content," Feige said to IGN. "Sometimes that'll be six episodes, sometimes that'll be nine episodes, in the case of WandaVision. Sometimes that'll be 10 episodes. You basically have 10 half-hour episodes, which is what She-Hulk ... will be."

