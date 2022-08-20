She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Show Name

Throughout most of its development, She-Hulk simply went by the name of its eponymous hero. Just weeks ahead of its release, Marvel Studios slightly altered the name of the series, giving it the studio's first subtitled name on Disney+. Now called She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, head writer Jessica Gao says the name change came straight from the top. According to the Rick & Morty alumnus, Kevin Feige himself made the name change after seeing one of the show's lines from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

"We always had the line in the show where Bruce says 'She-Hulk attorney at law, it's got a nice ring to it,'" Gao said in a recent chat with Lifehacker. "And one day we were watching cuts and when it got to that scene Kevin just said 'that's a great title for a show, that should be the title of the show,' And that's it."

She added, "You know when the golden tongue of Kevin Feige speaks then it becomes canon and that's really how it happened."

When the show was first announced, Feige himself teased a surplus of characters appearing in the show given the legal-based nature of Jennifer Walters.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" — and green," Feige said during Marvel's presentation at Disney Investor Day 2020.

"Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige added at the time.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

(H/T The Direct)